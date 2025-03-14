//VFD responds to house fire on Northwood Circle

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to a single-family resident fire that was caused by an electrical issue.

Release:

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 8:09 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 2107 Northwood Circle. The first fire unit arrived on the scene in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-family residence. A total of twenty-nine firefighters brought conditions under control and conducted a thorough search, confirming no occupants were inside.

No injuries to civilians or fire personnel were reported. A feline was rescued, however, one canine did not survive. Five residents were displaced as a result of the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature. The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.