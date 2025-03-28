//VFD responds to Caswell Street housefire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to a housefire that was determined to be cooking related on Caswell Street.

Release:

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 2113 Caswell St. The first unit arrived on scene within 3 minutes to find smoke coming from a single-story duplex apartment. Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control and conducted a thorough search, confirming no one remained inside.

As a result of the fire, one occupant was displaced and will be staying with family. The cause of the fire was determined to be cooking-related, and one individual sustained minor injuries.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.