//VFD investigating Melrose Drive house fire

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that displaced three individuals on Melrose Drive.

Release:

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at approximately 11:27 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 2481 Melrose Drive. The first fire unit arrived within five minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-family residence.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and conducted a thorough search, confirming no individuals were inside. There were no injuries reported, and no occupants were present at the time of the incident. Two canines escaped however four puppies were located deceased in the area of the fire.

SGMC Health EMS and the Valdosta Police Department assisted with on-scene operations. Three occupants were displaced due to the fire, and the American Red Cross was notified for assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information or media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.