//VFD investigates Sundance Circle structure fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a structure fire at Sundance Circle that has displaced seven individuals.

Release:

On Friday, February 28, 2025, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 3104 Sundance Circle. The first fire unit arrived in less than four minutes to find flames and heavy smoke coming from a residential duplex. Fire crews quickly brought conditions under control and conducted a thorough search, confirming no one was inside.

Seven occupants were displaced as a result of the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported. The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information and media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.