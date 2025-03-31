//VFD celebrates push-in ceremony for new Engine 1

Share with friends

Photo (left to right): Deputy Chief Marcus Haynes, Fire Chief Brian Boutwell

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department celebrates a time-honored fire service tradition with a push-in ceremony for the new Engine 1.

Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) celebrated a time-honored fire service tradition on March 25, 2025, with a push-in ceremony for its new Engine 1. The event, held at VFD’s Station 1, marked the official transition of the department’s older Engine 1 into reserve status and welcomed the new engine into service.

Transferring water from reserve engine to new engine. Praying over the new engine. Kids from the Boys & Girls Club help push in the new engine. (left to right) Lt. Ply, Battalion Chief Herpin, Maintenance Supervisor William Marshall, Lt. Bridges, Lt. Kester, Captain Davis, Lt. Daugherty, Deputy Chief Haynes.

The push-in ceremony dates back to the era of horse-drawn fire wagons. In those days, after returning from a call, firefighters would unhitch their horses and physically push the wagon into the station’s bay. Over the years, this practice evolved into a symbolic tradition to commemorate the arrival of new apparatus. In keeping with another longstanding tradition, before the new engine was pushed into the bay, it was washed down—a ritual that represents a fresh start and readiness for service.

This year, the Valdosta Fire Department introduced a new element to the tradition by pumping water from the reserve Engine 1 into the new Engine 1 before the push-in. This symbolic act represented the continuation of service, strength, and dedication to protecting the community.

Before the ceremony began, Fire Chief Brian Boutwell spoke about the history and significance of these traditions. Battalion Chief John Herpin then led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Deputy Chief Marcus Haynes offered a prayer over the new engine. During the prayer, those in attendance circled the apparatus and laid hands on it, blessing the truck and the firefighters who will use it to protect Valdosta’s residents.

Adding to the special occasion, children from the Boys & Girls Club participated in the ceremony, witnessing firsthand the importance of community and fire service traditions.

One of the standout features of the new fire engine is its traditional bell mounted on the front bumper. This bell, which can be rung from the Lieutenant’s seat, pays homage to historic fire apparatus and serves as a symbol of duty, service, and honor.

Now officially in service, the new Sutphen Fire Engine 1 will respond to emergencies and serve the Valdosta community.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.