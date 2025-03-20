//VCS Scholars earn A on annual Program Health Assessment

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City School of Scholars at Maceo Horne Learning Center earn an ‘A’ on the annual Program Health Assessment.

Release:

Congratulations to Valdosta City School of Scholars at Maceo Horne Learning Center for earning an outstanding ‘A’ on its annual Program Health Assessment! This rigorous evaluation, conducted by the Specialized Education Services, Inc.’s executive staff, reflects the incredible impact, compliance, and effectiveness of the program in supporting students with behavioral challenges and academic growth. A well-deserved recognition of all the hard work and dedication from the Valdosta City School of Scholars team!