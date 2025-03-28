//Valdosta to hold memorial program in honor of MLK, Jr.

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Association Committee will host the Annual Memorial Program.

Release:

In honor of the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Annual Memorial Program will be held on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 6:00 pm at the King Monument Plaza (corner of South Ashley Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive). This event is hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Association Committee each year in memory of Dr. King.

This year’s speaker will be the Reverend Elsie Napier of Teach Outreach Ministry. Please bring your lawn chairs and join us on the plaza. In the event of inclement weather, please listen for venue change.

This event is FREE and open to the public.