//Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest launches with new updates, rules

VALDOSTA – The 17th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest launches with exciting new updates and rules.

Release:

The City of Valdosta, in collaboration with the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts and Valdosta Downtown Main Street, is thrilled to announce the commencement of the 17th Annual Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest.

As a longstanding tradition spanning more than a decade, this beloved event continues to encourage residents to capture the essence of life in Valdosta through the art of photography. We sincerely thank Coleman Talley LLP for their generous sponsorship of this event.

“This contest is a fantastic opportunity for our community to showcase the unique beauty and culture of Valdosta. We are excited to see how photographers, both new and experienced, capture our city’s charm,” said Sharah Denton, Public Information Officer.

“The Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest continues to be a cherished tradition that highlights the incredible artistic talent in our city. We encourage everyone to participate and share their perspectives,” said Turner Center for the Arts Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D.

This year’s contest introduces exciting new categories, updated rules, and a modernized submission process. The competition is open to photography enthusiasts of all levels, with categories including City of Valdosta Architecture, Valdosta Public Art, Valdosta Downtown Main Street Events, and the Youth Category.

Submission Process

The digital submission application will open on Monday, March 10, 2025, and close on Friday, May 9, 2025. Each entrant may submit up to two photos through a single application. The application can be accessed online, on the City of Valdosta website (www.valdostacity.com), or at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts website ( www.turnercenter.org ).

To ensure eligibility, all participants must read the new rules in their entirety before submitting their work. Submissions that do not comply with the updated guidelines will not be accepted.

Voting and Exhibition

The 17th Anniversary Opening Reception will be held on Monday, June 9, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, located at 527 N Patterson St, marking the commencement of People’s Choice voting. The public can view and vote for their favorite entries at the Turner Center’s Tillman Gallery until Friday, July 11, 2025. All voting will be conducted digitally and can only be accessed via the voting link or QR code displayed at the exhibit.

Awards and Reception

The contest will culminate with the 17th Anniversary Awards Reception on Monday, July 21, 2025, from 5-7 p.m., at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, located at 527 N Patterson St, where the overall winners will be announced. Prizes include a $200 cash award for first-place winners in each category, along with honorable mentions.

Photo Submission and Pickup Guidelines

Artists must print their own photographs , which must meet the following criteria: Print Size: 8 in. x 10 in. Image Quality: High-resolution, clear images. Labeling: Each print must be labeled on the back with the artist’s name, photo title, and category.

, which must meet the following criteria: Delivery Process: After submitting online, artists must deliver their printed photography to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts between Monday, May 12, and Friday, May 16, 2025, by 4 p.m.

Artwork Pickup: All printed submissions must be picked up at the Closing Awards Reception on July 21, 2025 . Any unclaimed artwork will be held until Saturday, July 26, 2025 , after which it will be discarded.



Contest Rules and Regulations

The City of Valdosta, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, and Valdosta Downtown Main Street reserve the right to disqualify any entry that violates contest rules or contains explicit subject matter. All contest decisions are final. Each participant is limited to two submissions.

For more information, including official contest rules, submission guidelines, and copyright requirements, visit the contest website or contact the City of Valdosta Public Information Office or the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.

Media Inquiries

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: