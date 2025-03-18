//Valdosta Main Street to host 3rd annual Bluesberry Festival

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta Main Street will host the 3rd annual Bluesberry Festival featuring blues music and blueberries.

It’s time to experience the soulful sounds of blues music and the taste of blueberries again! Downtown Valdosta Main Street will host the 3rd annual Bluesberry Festival at Unity Park Amphitheater on April 11th and 12th, 2025.

“Bluesberry is back, and this year is going to be one for the recipe books!” said Main Street Manager Kym Hughes. “We’re excited to welcome back many of last years’ favorite vendors, plus an incredible lineup of musicians guaranteed to move your soul. With mouth-watering food options and exciting new activities, there are so many options for folks to enjoy.”

This highly anticipated event is free and open to the public. Festival-goers can look forward to two days filled with live music, shopping with local vendors, an array of blueberry-themed foods and drinks from regional food trucks, food tents, and a selection of adult beverages. Attendees are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs, sunscreen, and water to make the most of the festival experience. Comfortable clothing and shoes are recommended for enjoying all the activities.

New for 2025 is the Beer and Bubbles Garden, hosted by Downtown Social, and The Southern Cellar. Attendees can choose from local craft beers, themed specialty cocktails, and bubbly wines while enjoying live music by local musicians and a bubble-filled atmosphere. By popular demand, another new festival attraction is the Farmer Brown Produce Market, which is taking the Ag part of Bluesberry to the next level and offering fresh blueberries for purchase. The City of Valdosta encourages all festival attendees to enjoy responsibly. If you plan to consume adult beverages, please drink responsibly. The City wants everyone to have a safe and enjoyable festival experience.

Families are invited to explore the Unity Park Amphitheater, where children can enjoy the splash pad and participate in a variety of kid-friendly activities. Art enthusiasts can start their Saturday morning with Pancakes & Plein Air on the lawn of the Lowndes County Historic Courthouse, where they can enjoy a pancake breakfast while painting in the open air. Classic car lovers won’t want to miss the car show encircling the courthouse square, hosted by the South Georgia Classic Car Club. Our friends at the Turner Center for the Arts will showcase Levitt Amp Valdosta Music Series on Friday, April 11th at 7 p.m., featuring The Band Light performing at the Turner Center for the Arts. Additionally, visitors can dine and shop in Valdosta’s beautiful downtown restaurants and shops, as the businesses will be participating in the blueberry festivities with themed merchandise, drinks, and food items.

Get ready to groove! The Bluesberry Festival is bringing an electrifying lineup of live music across two days:

Friday, April 11th: Stoney Brooks will take the stage as the headliner, with performances by JC and the Backscratchers, Blues Factor, and Fingafaya setting the tone for an unforgettable night.

Saturday, April 12th: Sheba the Mississippi Queen & the Bluesmen headline a jam-packed day featuring Thunder Gypsy, Andrew Holley, 33 Ronin, Dirty Bird and the Flu, Southern Junction Blues Band, Khemistry, Jerry Grant and the Corrupters, and Mississippi Blues.

To stay up to date with all things Bluesberry Festival, click the link: https://linktr.ee/bluesberryfestival.