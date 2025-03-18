//Valdosta High School announces VHS Volleyball team interest meeting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School invites anyone interested in joining the VHS Volleyball team to attend the upcoming meeting.

Release:

Attention all future Valdosta High School Volleyball players!

Interested in joining the VHS Volleyball team? Come to our Interest Meeting to learn everything you need to know about the upcoming season!

Date: March 25, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: VHS Cafeteria, 4590 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta, GA

This is your chance to meet the coaches, ask questions, and get all the details about tryouts and the season ahead! Don’t miss out on being part of the Wildcat volleyball family!

See you there!