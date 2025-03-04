//Valdosta City Council recognizes VSU Social Media Awards winners

Share with friends

Photo: Mayor Scott James Matheson, Community Engagement Coordinator Kasmira Smith, and Inspections Manager Rick Mefford recognize Valdosta State University student Aly West and Professor David Nelson during the Valdosta City Council meeting on Feb. 20, 2025. West was part of the winning team in the VSU Social Media Awards for their outstanding marketing plan in collaboration with the City of Valdosta Public Information Office. Team members Meghan Schofield and David Lee Jordan were not present for the recognition.

VALDOSTA – During the recent Valdosta City Council meeting the winners of the Valdosta State University Social Media Awards were recognized.

Release:

The City of Valdosta proudly recognized the winners of the Valdosta State University (VSU) Social Media Awards during the Valdosta City Council meeting on Thursday, February 20. Mayor Scott James Matheson, Community Engagement Coordinator Kasmira Smith, and Inspections Manager Rick Mefford presented the awards, honoring the outstanding achievements of students from VSU’s Social Media class.

Under the guidance of Dr. David Nelson, these students showcased exceptional creativity and innovation in collaboration with the City of Valdosta Public Information Office (PIO). For more than nine years, Dr. Nelson has fostered a productive partnership with the PIO, offering students opportunities to develop academic projects with real-world applications while contributing meaningful ideas to the city’s outreach efforts.

During the fall 2024 semester, VSU Social Media students worked alongside the PIO to develop a campaign and content strategies aimed at increasing public engagement with the Inspections Department’s online presence. Through in-depth research and analysis of the city’s social media platforms, students created practical marketing plans focused on educating the community about the permits and inspections processes.

Following a rigorous evaluation by the PIO and Inspections Manager Rick Mefford, the winning team—Aly West, Meghan Schofield, and David Lee Jordan—was selected for their outstanding marketing plan presentation. Their proposal incorporated dynamic visual designs, innovative social media strategies, targeted goal-setting techniques, and engagement methods designed to effectively reach diverse age groups.

Mayor Scott James Matheson acknowledged the students for their efforts, stating, “The creativity and dedication these students have shown in developing social media strategies for our Inspections Department are truly commendable. Their work reflects the kind of forward-thinking engagement we strive for in our city.”

Inspections Manager Rick Mefford echoed this sentiment, adding, “It was incredible to see the level of detail and thought put into these projects. The winning team’s proposal demonstrated a strong understanding of how to connect with our community through digital platforms.”

Professor Nelson emphasized the impact of this partnership, stating, “The project allows the class to work with the city, enabling students to apply what they learn and see their work used. It is a great experience for both the students and the city.”

Community Engagement Coordinator Kasmira Smith highlighted the importance of student involvement in local government initiatives, saying, “This partnership not only benefits the students but also enhances our city’s outreach efforts. Seeing their innovative ideas come to life has been inspiring.”

This ongoing collaboration with VSU underscores the city’s commitment to providing practical learning experiences for students while fostering engagement in local government initiatives.

Mayor Scott James Matheson and the Valdosta City Council extend their congratulations to the winners of the Social Media Project and commend all participating students for their creativity and contributions to the community.

For more information about the City of Valdosta’s community partnerships, visit www.valdostacity.com or follow us on social media.