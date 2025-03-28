//Valdosta Bluesberry Festival announces important hours, parking information

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the 3rd Annual Bluesberry Festival has made temporary changes to hours and parking availability.

Release:

The City of Valdosta is preparing for the 3rd Annual Bluesberry Festival and would like to inform residents of temporary changes to the Customer Service operating hours and parking availability.

The Customer Service parking lot will close on Wednesday, April 9 at 6 p.m. to accommodate festival preparations. The parking lot will not reopen until 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2025. Physical notices will be placed on parked vehicles on Monday, April 7, 2025, throughout the day to notify visitors of the upcoming closures.

On Thursday, April 10, 2025:

The Customer Service lobby will close at 2:00 p.m.

The drive-thru will remain open until 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, April 11, 2025:

The Customer Service lobby will be closed all day.

The drive-thru will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly and utilize online payment options during this time. The City of Valdosta appreciates the community’s cooperation as we prepare for another exciting Bluesberry Festival weekend.

To stay up to date with all things Bluesberry Festival, click the link: https://linktr.ee/bluesberryfestival.