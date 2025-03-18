//Turner Center seeks photography, guitar instructors

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts are seeking professional instructors to add to the creative team.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is seeking photography and guitar instructors to add to its creative team.

The Center is actively seeking a photography instructor to lead regular four-to-five-week courses. The Center is also seeking guitar instructors to expand current music programming through private lesson offerings.

Art instructors play a crucial role in fulfilling the Turner Center’s mission to promote and celebrate the arts by serving as a regional center for cultural enrichment, education, and entertainment. They will work with the Turner Center staff to develop and promote both new and existing programs and classes. These programs and classes offer new opportunities for artistic expression and growth to the greater south Georgia and north Florida community, as well as to the surrounding areas.

The Turner Center continuously accepts instructor interest for these and new classes through a class proposal form, which can be found at turnercenter.org/class-proposal. Contact Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229.247.2787 for additional information or assistance.