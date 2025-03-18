//Turner Center announces Spring into Art Invitation Design Contest winner

Share with friends

Photo: J. L. Lomax Elementary School student Halee King stands with the winning artwork for the Turner Center for the Arts 2025 Spring into Art Invitation Design Contest.

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts announces the 2025 Spring into Art Invitation Design Contest winner.

Release:

Halee King, a 2nd grade J. L. Lomax Elementary School student, has won the Turner Center for the Arts 2025 Spring into Art Invitation Design Contest. King’s work will be featured on the Center’s 38th Annual Spring into Art Exhibition Opening Gala invitation and tickets. She will receive a free youth class, as well as free tickets to and special recognition at the Opening Gala on Monday, April 7, 6-9 p.m. The contest was open to all area students grades K-5. King’s work is on display through March 19 at the Turner Center galleries, 527 N. Patterson St., as a part of the Center’s Annual Youth Art Month Exhibition. For more information or to purchase tickets to Spring into Art, visit turnercenter.org or call 229.247.2787.