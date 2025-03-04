//Turner Center announces artist line-up for Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts announces the third season artist line-up for the Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series.

The Turner Center for the Arts launches its third season of the Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series on Friday, March 7, in the Turner Center Art Park. The March 7 concert will kick off ten consecutive weeks of FREE, live music events for the community.

Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series is made possible through a $90,000 matching grant awarded to the Turner Center in 2022 from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music, public space, and community building. The Turner Center is proud to receive the 2025 matching grant once again from the Price-Campbell Foundation.

The 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series includes an impressive and diverse lineup of performers from across the nation, preshow activities, opening acts, food vendors, and more to make this concert series a celebration of art and life. The 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series lineup is as follows:

Mar. 7 Kaylee Rose (Country Rock)

Mar.14 Bassel & The Supernaturals (Jazz Infused Funk)

Mar. 21 Lionel Young (Blues)

Mar. 28 Caitlin Krisko (Soul Rock)

Apr. 4 Shaun Johnson Trio (Big Band)

Apr. 11 The Band Light (Pop Rock)

Apr. 25 Matt Schofield (Jazz, Blues)

May 2 Marielle Kraft (Indie Pop)

May 9 Erica Falls (Vintage Soul)

May 16 Larry & Joe (Bluegrass, Venezuelan)

“It’s as simple as bringing your lawn chair and enjoying great music together,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “We hope all will embrace these opportunities to gather as friends and family, and together reflect a community where everyone belongs.”

All concerts are held at the Turner Center Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson Street. Created in 2019, the Art Park and the overall Turner Center and Campus reflect the three goals of the Levitt Foundation: Amplify community pride and the city’s unique character; enrich lives through the power of free, live Music; and illustrate the importance of vibrant public Places. The location of the Art Park is in the City Center Arts District, Valdosta Entertainment District, and the Valdosta Historic Preservation District.

For more information, call 229-247-2787 or follow the Turner Center on social media to receive updates on the Levitt AMP Music Series. Individuals may also visit www.turnercenter.org to view the 2025 music lineup and read performers’ biographies, as well as access information about other art education, cultural enrichment, and quality entertainment activities at the Center.