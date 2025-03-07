//Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority to host first-ever scholarship pageant

Share with friends

TIFTON – Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority is set to host Miss Rhomania the first-ever scholarship pageant at ABAC in Tifton.

The Kappa Psi Sigma Alumnae chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is set to host its first-ever scholarship pageant called Miss Rhomania.

The scholarship pageant will be held on March 22, 2025, at Howard Auditorium at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, GA. Tickets for adults are $20 and $10 for children 12 years old and under. Admission will be free for children three years old and under.

The glamorous night will help the chapter generate funds for college and high school scholarships for students in the 9 counties the chapter serves throughout South Georgia.

The program will showcase young girls ages eight to 18 as contestants. There will also be a Junior Miss Rhomania featuring contestants from ages eight to 12 and Miss Rhomania, ages 13 to 18. Leading up to the competition, the contestants will participate in workshops, modules, etiquette classes, and leadership training.

For more information, contact Tina Hodge at 229-630-1577 or thodge923@gmail.com.