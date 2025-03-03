//Office of the Fire Marshal for Lowndes County Fire Rescue deputized

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The State of Georgia Commissioner announces the office of the Fire Marshal for Lowndes County Fire Rescue has been deputized.

Release:

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the State of Georgia Commissioner of Insurance Office deputized the office of the Fire Marshal for Lowndes County Fire Rescue. Those deputized included Mark Maskule, Deputy Chief Fire Marshal; Lloyd Green, John Crittenden, and Terry Parsons, Fire Inspectors; and Nathan Huffmaster, Battalion Chief.

This process allows the local Fire Marshal to conduct inspections, fire investigations, and plan reviews. It will enable the local Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) to operate in the same capacity as the state-level Fire Marshals and Inspectors.

This will afford Lowndes County a streamlined operation process regarding inspections, planning reviews, and fire investigations. It will also save the County and the community time required to handle these responsibilities.

With being deputized, local Fire Marshals with Lowndes County Fire Rescue will be able to continue to perform inspections on facilities that require a state-authorized inspection, relieving the workload on the State Office’s limited staffing. Additionally, the Lowndes County Fire Marshal’s Office will be able to assist state fire investigators on any fire investigations in the area that requires their response.

“This is a significant milestone for our department,” said Billy Young, Fire Chief of Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “It enhances our ability to serve the citizens of Lowndes County more effectively.”

The requirements to deputize Fire Marshals are authorized under O.C.G.A Title 25 and are renewed annually.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit www.lowndescounty.com.