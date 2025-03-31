//NCNW Valdosta-Lowndes to host Mother-Daughter Brunch

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – NCNW Valdosta-Lowndes to host the 10th Annual Mother-Daughter Brunch celebrating legacy, empowerment & community.

Release:

The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) proudly invites the community to its 10th Annual Mother-Daughter Brunch on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Magnolia Room, Valdosta State University Center (1500 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31698).

This year’s theme, “It’s Your Time to SHINE… The Time is NOW!”, celebrates the unbreakable bonds between mothers, daughters, and mother figures, uplifting generations of women and girls to embrace their leadership, grace, and purpose.

Guests are invited to enjoy an elegant morning filled with brunch, inspiration, music, raffle prizes, and fellowship. Attendees are encouraged—but not required—to wear hats, pearls, and gloves in honor of tradition and elegance.

Featured Guest:

Keynote Speaker: Mrs. Tonza S. Thomas, Executive Director, Georgia State NAACP

Ticket Information:

Ages 13 and older: $20

Ages 5–12: $10

Ages 0–4: Free

VIP Reserved Table (seats 8): $200

Purchase Tickets Here:

https://www.ncnwofvaldosta.org/events-1/10th-annual-mother-daughter-brunch

“The Mother-Daughter Brunch is a meaningful gathering that allows us to celebrate the power of our relationships and our collective ability to lead and uplift one another,” said Dr. Lana Foster, Chair of the Mother-Daughter Brunch Committee.

“It’s an opportunity to honor the past, present, and future of Black womanhood in our community.”

Attorney Karla Walker, Section President of NCNW Valdosta-Lowndes, added:

“Our Section remains committed to advancing the mission of NCNW by empowering Black women and strengthening our families. Events like this brunch allow us to connect with our community and foster the values that sustain us.”

Purpose & Impact:

Proceeds from the brunch will support NCNW’s local initiatives focused on mentoring, educational enrichment, community service, and civic engagement. The event is designed to create a safe space for women and girls to gather, share, and inspire one another while investing in the future of the Valdosta-Lowndes community.

About the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc.

The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering African American women and their families through community-based programs and services. Founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, NCNW is committed to education, social justice, health equity, and economic empowerment. The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section, established on August 3, 2011, actively engages in advocacy, education, and service to promote equality and opportunity for all.

Media & Community Invitation:

The NCNW Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section welcomes community members, local organizations, and media outlets to join this special event. For press inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or vendor partnerships, please contact:

Dr. Lana Foster, Mother-Daughter Brunch Committee Chair

(229) 292-4707

ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com