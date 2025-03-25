//Lowndes 911 receives Communications/911 Center of the Year Award

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners announces that 911 has received the Communications/911 Center of the Year Award.

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is proud to announce that Lowndes County 911 has been awarded the prestigious Communications/911 Center of the Year Award at the annual Georgia Emergency Communications Conference (GECC) held in Columbus, GA.

GECC is a collaborative effort of the Georgia Chapters of APCO (Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials) and NENA (National Emergency Number Association). This distinguished award is presented to the Communications/911 Center, which demonstrates exceptional professionalism, leadership, innovation, and service to the community it serves, as well as to its region and state.

To receive this honor, an agency must first be nominated. Nominations are then reviewed by an unbiased group of individuals from an out-of-state agency, ensuring a fair and impartial selection process.

Lowndes County 911 proudly serves the residents of Lowndes County, including the cities of Valdosta, Hahira, Remerton, Lake Park, and Echols County. With a dedicated team of 41 staff members, the center handles a significant volume of emergency and non-emergency calls. In 2024 alone, Lowndes County 911 managed 101,098 emergency calls, 153,800 non-emergency calls, and a total of 229,017 calls for service.

“We are incredibly proud of our dedicated 911 team for their unwavering commitment to serving our community,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “This award reflects their hard work, professionalism, and dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

For more information about Lowndes County 91, please visit www.lowndescounty.com.