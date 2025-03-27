//LAMP announces ‘Camp Out to End Homelessness’ event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Associated Ministries to People announces ‘Camp Out to End Homelessness’ a community event to support those in need.

Release:

LAMP announces ‘Camp Out to End Homelessness’ – A Community Event to Support Those in Need

Valdosta, GA – March 26, 2025 – Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, Inc. (LAMP), the only shelter between Macon, GA, and Orlando, FL, that serves all populations—including men, women, families, and female prison reentry under one roof—invites the community to participate in the Camp Out to End Homelessness Event on April 25, 2025, at the Valdosta State Intramural Sports Fields (1300 Sustella Ave, Valdosta, GA). This overnight fundraising event will raise awareness and critical funds to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Participants will spend a night under the stars, gaining insight into the challenges faced by those without stable housing. The event will feature guest speakers, interactive activities, and opportunities to hear firsthand success stories from individuals who have found hope and stability through LAMP’s programs.

As an added incentive, the team that fundraises the most will win a 3-day, 2-night cruise, making their efforts to end homelessness even more rewarding!

“The Camp Out to End Homelessness event is more than just an event—it’s a movement,” said Yurshema Flanders, Executive Director of LAMP. “By coming together as a community, we can bring awareness, inspire action, and create lasting change for those in need.”

LAMP has served the homeless population in South Georgia for over 40 years, providing emergency shelter, case management, and rapid rehousing programs to help individuals and families regain independence. The funds raised from this event will directly support these essential services.

How to Get Involved:

Register: Sign up as an individual or form a team to camp out for the cause.

Fundraise: Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to donate and support the mission.

Sponsor: Businesses and organizations can partner with LAMP to make an even greater impact.

For more information or to register, visit www.lampinc.org or contact Michael Conger, MPA, at mconger@lampinc.org.

Join us in making a difference—because everyone deserves a place to call home.