//High school student recognized as LHS, Regional STAR Student

Photo: Superintendent Sandra Wilcher and LHS Principal Krista Pearson congratulate Lokesh Tammisetty and Taylor Payne on being named Regional STAR Student and Teacher.

LOWNDES CO – A Lowndes High School student was recently recognized as the 2025 STAR Student and the Regional STAR Student.

Release:

Lokesh Satyasai Ramprasad Tammisetty, recently recognized as Lowndes High School’s 2025 STAR Student, has now earned the prestigious title of Regional STAR Student.

Lokesh Tammisetty and Taylor Payne at Lowndes High School.

The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s highest-achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development.

To obtain the 2025 STAR nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average. Lokesh qualified with an impressive score of 1590, just three questions shy of a perfect score. School-level STAR students then move on to compete at the regional level, where the student with the highest score earns this title. Lokesh’s latest victory was announced at the Region Ten PAGE STAR Banquet.

When asked about his initial reaction to learning he had earned this prestigious title, Lokesh said he was so surprised he audibly gasped!

He humbly admits, “At first, I didn’t even know that STAR Student existed; I was just trying to do my best.” His aspirations include pursuing a degree in computer science at either Georgia Tech or MIT, where he hopes to integrate his passion for math and computer science.

Lokesh chose Mr. Taylor Payne, his AP Computer Science teacher, as his STAR Teacher, recognizing the significant impact Mr. Payne has had on his academic journey.

Mr. Payne, who has been selected as STAR Teacher for the second consecutive year, has played a crucial role in Lokesh’s journey. “The final project in Mr. Payne’s class really stood out to me,” Lokesh reflects. He appreciated the freedom and creativity offered in the AP Computer Science class, which exceeded his initial expectations.

“Mr. Payne had some really unique ways to explain the importance of details in coding,” Lokesh explains, recalling an engaging activity where students had to describe how to make a peanut butter sandwich in the most literal way possible. “Add peanut butter? How much? Bread, which bread?”

“Lokesh is an incredibly high-achieving student,” Mr. Payne notes. “He already had such a high understanding of the material; I really had to hold him to another standard.” Mr. Payne emphasizes Lokesh’s dedication, stating, “He spends a few weeks before he takes an AP class and pre-studies what he will be learning, which really speaks to the kind of student he is. He isn’t afraid to ask if he can use things in his project that are generally outside the scope of our class; he always wants to push himself.”

Mr. Payne goes on to explain that Lokesh’s study and drive habits are authentic, and not just for the grade.

“Lokesh isn’t just cramming material to make a great score on the SAT; he genuinely wants to learn and make something of value out of it. A great score is just a product of that,” Mr. Payne concludes.

“Knowing that I had an impact on a student like Lokesh makes me feel so accomplished. It is an honor,” Mr. Payne reflects.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Lokesh is actively involved in extracurricular activities. He serves as an officer on the math team, participates in the Technology Student Association (TSA), and competes on the Esports Team.

Congratulations to Lokesh Tammisetty and Mr. Taylor Payne on their remarkable achievements and contributions to Lowndes High School! In April, the pair will compete for the state STAR Student and Teacher title.