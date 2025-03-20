//Georgia DPS announces loss of K9 member Bruce after training session in Valdosta

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Georgia Department of Public Safety announces the loss of K9 Bruce after a training session at the GSP Post in Valdosta.

Release:

It is with a heavy heart that the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the passing of K9 Bruce, a valued member of our K9 Unit. On March 18, 2025, K9 Bruce and his handler were attending a scheduled K9 training event at the Georgia State Patrol Post in Valdosta, GA. After taking a break from training, K9 Bruce’s handler attempted to let him out of the patrol vehicle. He immediately realized something was wrong when Bruce struggled to stand or move.

K9 Bruce was rushed to a nearby veterinary clinic, where his handler carried him inside for emergency treatment. Despite the dedicated efforts of the veterinary team, K9 Bruce suffered a medical episode following surgery and could not be revived. He passed away with his handler by his side.

K9 Bruce was a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix who graduated from canine school in 2024. In his short time with the agency, Bruce demonstrated unwavering loyalty, remarkable skill, and a protective spirit that made him a trusted partner and a beloved member of the department.

DPS extends its deepest gratitude to the veterinary staff who worked tirelessly to save K9 Bruce and to everyone who has reached out with support during this difficult time. K9 Bruce’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.