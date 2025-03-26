//Former GA State Rep. to be awarded Advocate of the Year, free hearing screening event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Former GA State Rep. Penny Houston to be awarded the Advocate of the Year and a free hearing screening event on March 29th.

Release:

On Saturday, March 29th, Ms. Penny Houston of Nashville will be presented with the Advocate of the Year Award by Georgia Mobile Audiology in recognition of her significant efforts to improve accessibility, raise awareness, and advance legislation for those affected by hearing loss in Georgia and across the nation.

Houston, who served in the Georgia House of Representatives for 27 years, has tirelessly advocated for individuals with hearing loss. Her leadership in pushing for policies that ensure equal access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities has impacted the lives of thousands of Georgians affected by hearing loss. She has also worked closely with local and national organizations to secure grants and resources that support the hearing-loss community.

If left undetected or untreated, hearing loss can significantly impact a child’s language and literacy development. By detecting and addressing hearing loss early on, children can receive the necessary support and resources to reach their full potential. All parents and caregivers are encouraged to have their children’s hearing tested periodically, especially after a failed newborn hearing screening.

A free hearing screening event will feature interactive workshops, informative sessions, fun activities and free backpack giveaways for children. Valdosta State University will host the free event on March 29th, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., focused on children’s hearing testing to promote early detection and intervention for hearing loss. The event is designed to allow parents and caregivers to have their children’s hearing screened by qualified professionals free of charge. Open to children ages 0 to 5, the event encourages online registration and walk-ins on the event day. Parents are urged to take advantage of this valuable opportunity, as early detection of hearing loss in children is crucial for their overall development and future success.

This event will be held in partnership with Georgia Mobile Audiology. Their mobile audiology van, affectionately known as Sunny, will be present. Sunny is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for sound booth testing, a crucial part of the hearing screening process.

To register online, visit: https://www.gamobileaudiology.org/free-hearing-test

Watch the video below about the importance of following up if your baby fails their newborn hearing screening in the hospital.

Media Contact: Kelly Jenkins, Program Manager, Access to Language, 404.964.4181,

kelly.jenkins@accesstolanguage.org