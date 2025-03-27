//Former GA Governor shares new book with J.L. Lomax students

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Former Governor Nathan Deal shares his new children’s book with students at J.L. Lomax Elementary and tours the W.O.W. Bus.

Release:

Former Governor Nathan Deal shared his new children’s book, Veto, The Governor’s Cat, with the 3rd graders at J.L. Lomax Elementary! Each student received a copy to take home, and Governor Deal donated signed copies to the school and the W.O.W. Bus.

Big thanks to the Valdosta Rotary Club for their generous $1,000 donation and 200 books for the W.O.W. Bus!

Governor Deal also toured the W.O.W. Bus with some of J.L. Lomax’s top readers – it was a day full of learning, giving, and celebrating literacy!