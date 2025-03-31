//FEMA remains in Valdosta six months after Hurricane Helene

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – FEMA actively continues the long-term recovery efforts in Valdosta six months after Hurricane Helene.

Six months have passed since Hurricane Helene devastated Georgia, and FEMA remains actively engaged across the state, including Valdosta, ensuring survivors receive ongoing support for long-term recovery. To date, FEMA has approved over 216,600 applications for assistance, providing more than $332.4 million in aid to survivors affected by the hurricane.

“FEMA’s dedication to Georgia’s recovery remains unwavering. Our teams are still on the ground in Lowndes County, providing survivors with the vital resources and support needed to continue progressing in their long-term recovery efforts. We are here for the long haul and are working with the state to ensure no one is left behind in rebuilding their homes and lives.” – Kelly Gaskins/FEMA media relations specialist

February 13,2025, Valdosta GA.: FEMA DSA team members continue with outreach to hurricane survivors in Valdosta, GA.

To ensure survivors can still receive face-to-face assistance, FEMA has partnered with the Small Business Administration (SBA). Survivors can visit the SBA Business Recovery Center, located at the Valdosta State University Foundation, 901 North Patterson St., to meet with FEMA representatives in person to check the status of their applications and receive help uploading any necessary documentation. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: Closed

FEMA representatives are available to meet with at the Small Business Administration Business Recovery Center inside the Valdosta State University Foundation.

“While the disaster recovery center in Valdosta has closed, FEMA remains committed to assisting eligible disaster survivors with their recovery from Hurricane Helene. Homeowners, renters and small business owners are more than welcome to visit with us at the Small Business Administration Business Recovery Center. There, FEMA representatives will be happy to answer any disaster-related questions they might have about their application and smoothly upload essential documents. No appointment or ID is necessary, and you do not have to live in Lowndes County to visit.” –Kelly Gaskins/FEMA media relations specialist

For those who cannot visit the SBA Business Recovery Center but need a status check on their FEMA application, there are several options to stay connected:

• Call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362

• Download the FEMA app

• Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Housing Assistance: The Home Key Program

FEMA is also contacting eligible survivors about the Home Key Program, a housing initiative that provides critical support for those in need of temporary or permanent housing solutions. These calls may come from unfamiliar numbers, but they are essential to ensure survivors can access housing opportunities and further assistance. It is important to answer these calls to avoid delays in receiving help.

Ongoing Home Inspections

FEMA home inspections are still underway across the impacted areas of Georgia. Due to the high volume of affected properties, scheduling may take time. Inspectors will contact applicants prior to arriving and will always present a FEMA-issued photo ID. Applicants can verify an inspector’s identity using their FEMA application number.

Stay Connected with FEMA

FEMA encourages survivors to keep their contact information up to date to avoid delays in their recovery process. Any changes to phone numbers, addresses, banking, or insurance information should be promptly updated with FEMA to ensure communication remains open.

“Don’t let your recovery stall—be sure to keep in touch with FEMA. Respond promptly to calls and correspondence to prevent delays in your assistance. If any details related to your recovery change, notify FEMA right away. A proactive approach is crucial to a smooth and successful recovery process.” –Kelly Gaskins/FEMA media relations specialist

Protect Yourself Against Fraud & Scams

It’s also important to remain vigilant against fraud and scams. FEMA staff and inspectors will always carry official photo identification. Survivors should verify the credentials of contractors and be cautious of anyone seeking personal information or payments. FEMA does not certify contractors, so it’s critical to confirm legitimacy through the Georgia Licensing Board for General Contractors.

“Unfortunately, after a disaster we do see bad characters and con artists that try to take advantage of people who have already lost so much. FEMA will never ask for payment to provide information, conduct inspections, or offer status updates. Our services are completely free, and we urge survivors to be cautious of anyone asking for money in exchange for FEMA assistance.” –Kelly Gaskins/FEMA media relations specialist

Emotional Support and Crisis Resources

In addition to physical recovery, emotional and mental health support is available. Survivors in need of mental health services can call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 or the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential mental health support.

“The emotional impact of a natural disaster can be overwhelming for individuals and families, making it just as important to focus on mental health during recovery. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, it’s essential to care for your emotional well-being as you rebuild. The Disaster Distress Helpline is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing emotional distress related to the disaster, offering support in multiple languages. You don’t have to face this alone—help is always just a call away.” –Kelly Gaskins/FEMA media relations specialist