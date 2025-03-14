//Community invited to Valdosta’s ‘Lunch with the City Marshals’, ‘Paint in the Park’

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Community is invited to Valdosta’s Lunch with the City Marshals and Paint in the Park for National Community Development Week,

The City of Valdosta’s Neighborhood Development and Community Protections Department invites residents to celebrate National Community Development Week by participating in two engaging community events: the 2nd Annual Lunch with the City Marshals and Paint in the Park.

The 2nd Annual Lunch with the City Marshals will take place on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Unity Park (301 E Central Avenue). This free luncheon offers residents an opportunity to connect with Valdosta’s City Marshals, learn more about their role in the community, and discuss local initiatives. Food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is recommended.

Continuing the celebration, the community is invited to Paint in the Park on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This interactive event encourages residents of all ages to express their creativity in a collaborative outdoor painting experience. Supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, making it an exciting opportunity for individuals and families to showcase their artistic talents in a vibrant public setting.

“These events are a great way for residents to come together, engage with City Marshals, and celebrate the importance of community development,” said Anetra Riley, Community Development Manager. “By creating spaces for open dialogue and artistic expression, we are strengthening the bonds that make Valdosta a welcoming and inclusive city.”

Both events highlight the City of Valdosta’s commitment to fostering strong community relationships, promoting civic engagement, and celebrating the importance of neighborhood development.

For more information, please contact the Neighborhood Development and Community Protections Department at (229) 259-3554.