//Community invited to Lunch on the Lawn Spring Concert Series

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County invites the community to enjoy live music at the Lunch on the Lawn Spring Concert Series.

As part of the 200th Anniversary Bicentennial Celebration, Lowndes County invites the community to enjoy live music at the Lunch on the Lawn Spring Concert Series at the Historic Courthouse.

On Friday, March 21, seasoned local musicians Rob Evans and Zane Ally will perform. Enjoy a blend of blues, classic and progressive rock with Rob’s guitar and vocals complemented by Zane on stand up bass.

The talented Kenji Bolden Trio will perform on Friday, March 28. Their eclectic fusion of jazz, blues, and funk is sure to impress music lovers.

“Lowndes County is thrilled to host Lunch on the Lawn for our residents on the lawn of the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse,” said Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer, Lowndes County. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, relax during their lunch break, enjoy great live music, and savor the beauty of our Historic Courthouse in the heart of Downtown.”

The Lunch on the Lawn Spring Concert Series is a wonderful way for the community to gather and celebrate 200 Years of Lowndes County as we honor our Bicentennial throughout 2025.

Event Details:

When: Friday, March 21 & Friday, March 28

Where: Lowndes County Historic Courthouse Lawn, 100 East Central Ave., Downtown Valdosta

Time: 11 am until 2 pm

Lunch vendors on site include Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering and Downtown Social. Bring your lunch, invite your friends, and enjoy great music in the heart of Lowndes County. We look forward to celebrating with you!

For more information, contact the Lowndes County Public Information Office at 229-671-2491 or visit Lowndes County, GA on Facebook for the latest information on the series.