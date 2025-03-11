//City of Valdosta mulch services returns for residents

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Public Works Department announces the return of mulch services at the City of Valdosta Mulch Yard.

Release:

The City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department is excited to announce that mulch services at the City of Valdosta Mulch Yard (3365 Val Tech Rd.) will resume starting Monday, March 3!

This will be a self-service drive-up option, and residents are asked to bring their own materials. These services are free of charge.

Residents can pick up mulch during operating hours from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Safety Tips:

Bring your own containers or tarps

Wear gloves and protective clothing

Drive carefully and follow posted signs

Thank you for your patience, and we look forward to serving you! For more info, contact Valdosta Public Works at (229) 259-3590.