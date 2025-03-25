//City of Valdosta invites volunteers to Love Where You Live Road Cleanup

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta invites residents to volunteer with the next Love Where You Live Road Cleanup event.

The City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department invites residents to participate in the next Love Where You Live Road Cleanup on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at 1610 Northside Dr. (Dollar General parking lot) before heading out to clean Barack Obama Blvd. (from Northside Dr. to Pineview Dr.).

Following an outstanding March cleanup, where 30 volunteers—including individuals, community organizations, and youth groups—collected 20 bags of litter, the city looks forward to another successful event. Participating organizations such as IMPACT of Valdosta Rotary Club, Sincerely Sisters, Kingdom Impact Center Youth, and the Right of Way Division played a key role in making March’s event a success.

“This initiative continues to grow, and we are so thankful for the volunteers who take the time to give back,” said Chandra McAllister, Community Sustainability Coordinator. “The impact of these cleanups goes beyond just picking up litter—it fosters pride in our city, strengthens community bonds, and encourages environmental responsibility.”

Volunteers are encouraged to bring comfortable shoes and a positive attitude. The Public Works Department will provide all necessary supplies, including gloves, trash bags, safety vests, and curb markers.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online at: https://tinyurl.com/2025LWYLRoadCleanup.

For more information, contact Chandra McAllister at (229) 259-3588 or email cmcallister@valdostacity.com.