//City of Valdosta announces March Love Where You Live Road Cleanup

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Public Works Department invites the community to the March Love Where You Live Road Cleanup event.

Release:

The City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department invites residents to participate in the next Love Where You Live Road Cleanup on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at 2145 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA, before heading out to clean Langdale Drive (from Bemiss Road to Melrose Drive).

In addition to removing litter, volunteers will take part in a curb marker event, helping to place markers on storm drains to remind the community to keep our waterways clean.

Vickie Pete was one of three dedicated volunteers who participated in the Valdosta Public Works Department’s February 2024 Love Where You Live cleanup.



The February cleanup brought together dedicated community members and the Right-of-Way Division, resulting in the collection of 10 bags of litter along Ricardo Street. Organizers hope to continue that momentum in March with even more volunteers ready to make a difference.

Right-of-Way Supervisor Branam Johns and Community Sustainability Coordinator Chandra McAllister worked together to collect trash during the cleanup.

“This cleanup is a fantastic way for people to get involved, meet others, and take pride in their city,” said Chandra McAllister, Community Sustainability Coordinator. “Every piece of litter removed makes our neighborhoods cleaner, greener, and more welcoming. We encourage everyone to join us—small efforts add up to a big impact!”

Tim Craig and his granddaughter, Amber Marlow, volunteered during the recent cleanup, contributing to the collection of ten bags of trash with the Right-of-Way Division.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring comfortable shoes and a positive attitude. The Public Works Department will provide all necessary supplies, including gloves, trash bags, safety vests, and curb markers.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online at: https://tinyurl.com/2025LWYLRoadCleanup .

For more information, contact the Public Information Office at (229) 259-3588 or email cmcallister@valdostacity.com.