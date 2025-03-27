//Blazer baseball, softball players named Steel’s Jewelry Athletes of the Week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Blazer baseball and softball players have been named Steel’s Jewelry Athletes of the Week.

According to the Valdosta State Blazer website, Blazer baseball’s Hunter Booth and VSU softball’s Aniston Gano have been named this week’s Steel’s Jewelry Athletes of the Week.



https://vstateblazers.com/news/2025/3/26/baseball-booth-and-gano-named-steels-jewelry-athletes-of-the-week.aspx