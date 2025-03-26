//Berrien County teacher named among 2026 Teacher of the Year finalists

Share with friends

BERRIEN CO – A Berrien County 5th grade teacher has been named among the finalists for the 2026 Teacher of the Year award.

Release:

State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced the full list of finalists for 2026 Georgia Teacher of the Year.

Throughout the month of March, Superintendent Woods surprised each finalist in their classroom to let them know they’d been selected. All 10 finalists will meet with a panel of judges for formal interviews and speeches before the 2026 Georgia Teacher of the Year selection in May.

“Every one of our 2026 Georgia Teacher of the Year finalists is a reminder of the power, promise, and potential of public education,” Superintendent Woods said. “They are dedicated, creative, talented educators who daily change the lives of students in classrooms across our state. I offer my sincere congratulations to each of them and ask that all Georgians join us in celebrating these world-class educators as we continue the selection process for the 2026 Georgia Teacher of the Year.”

The finalists were chosen from a pool of applicants all previously selected as their school district’s Teacher of the Year. The applications were read and scored by a group of reviewers that included past Georgia Teacher of the Year winners and finalists along with Georgia Department of Education representatives.

The 2026 Georgia Teacher of the Year will serve as an ambassador for the teaching profession in Georgia and will be entered in the National Teacher of the Year competition. The 2025 Georgia Teacher of the Year is Holly Witcher of White County.

“Participating in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program has been a transformative experience, offering unexpected growth, reflection, and a broadened perspective on education in our state,” Witcher said. “The connections I have made have empowered me to dream bigger and will have a lasting impact on my classroom and community. I am excited to watch as each of the finalists learn to lean into the opportunities and recognize that their voice matters. This is an experience like no other, and I am honored to have the opportunity to elevate their voices and cheer them on.”

Georgia Teacher of the Year operates one year ahead to align with the national program; the 2026 Georgia Teacher of the Year will serve from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.

2026 Georgia Teacher of the Year Finalists (in alphabetical order by last name)

Christie Akers – Muscogee County

Mrs. Christie Akers teaches AP Seminar, AP Research, and Methodology at Northside High School in the Muscogee County School District. In her classroom, Mrs. Akers aims to show each of her students that they are welcomed, listened to, and loved. She strives to balance academically challenging instruction with a learning environment where students are safe to make mistakes. Mrs. Akers holds a Bachelor of Arts in English, a Master of Education in Secondary English Language Arts Education from Columbus State University, and a Teacher Leadership Education Specialist degree from Valdosta State University. She mentors new teachers as the Lead Teacher Support Coach at Northside High School.

Charles Garner – Rockdale County

Dr. Charles Garner is an 11th- and 12th-grade mathematics teacher at Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology in Conyers. Dr. Garner believes every student should have a positive experience in every classroom and advocates for creating and maintaining positive, enriching classroom spaces. He has developed a unit about the basics of personal finance so students can experience that mathematics is everywhere in the real world. Dr. Garner earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Master of Science in Mathematics from Georgia State University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics from the University of Johannesburg. He is a member of several professional organizations, including the Georgia Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Rachel Kinsaul – Morgan County

Mrs. Rachel Kinsaul is an agricultural CTAE teacher at Morgan County High School. As an agricultural educator, Mrs. Kinsaul believes that preparing her students to be productive community members is her most important job. She focuses her efforts on pushing students to find the best versions of themselves by becoming community leaders through agricultural education. Mrs. Kinsaul holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and a Master of Science in Agriculture from the University of Georgia and was recently named the 2025 College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Outstanding Alumni. Additionally, she received a 2025 Milken Education Award, known as the “Oscars of Teaching.”

Kimberly Brown Moody – Newton County

Mrs. Kimberly Brown Moody teaches 11th-grade Advanced Placement Language and Composition and 12th-grade Multicultural Literature and Composition at Newton College and Career Academy. Mrs. Brown Moody’s commitment to literacy and student-centered learning empowers students to envision and achieve futures they may not have yet imagined. Her students excel academically and in competitions, earning honors such as Youth of the Year for the county. Mrs. Brown Moody holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Teaching in English Education from the University of Georgia and is nearing completion of a Specialist Degree in Teacher Leadership at Valdosta State University.

Brandi Neal – Henry County

Ms. Brandi Neal teaches piano and chorus to students in grades 9-12 at McDonough High School. Ms. Neal emphasizes professionalism, collaboration, and self-confidence in her students. In addition to her teaching role, she serves as the Fine Arts Department Chair, Student Support Team Co-Chair, Literary Coach, and Head Swim Coach at McDonough High. Ms. Neal is also part of the McDonough High School Inaugural Coaching Cohort, working with colleagues to enhance leadership and student engagement. Ms. Neal earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Bethune-Cookman University and is pursuing a Master of Education in Teacher Leadership from Columbus State University.

Laura Ray – Berrien County

Mrs. Laura Ray teaches math, science, and social studies to fifth graders at Berrien Elementary School. Mrs. Ray is dedicated to student success and works one-on-one with her students, helping them reach their full academic potential. Her passion for discovering new ideas and strategies to enhance student achievement motivates her to grow as an educator continuously. Mrs. Ray earned an Associate of Science in Early Childhood Education from Georgia Military College and completed her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education at Georgia Southwestern State University. She serves in a leadership role as the grade five math department chair.

Jenny Ritchotte – Camden County

Dr. Jenny Ritchotte teaches English language arts to sixth graders at Camden Middle School. Dr. Ritchotte strives to see potential in every student she teaches, understand what they need to be successful, teach them using differentiated and personalized learning strategies, challenge them with appropriate scaffolds, and advocate for a whole-child approach to instruction in collaboration with caregivers, beyond the walls of her classroom. Dr. Ritchotte holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Writing and a Masters in English and Communications Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Special Education with a Gifted Education emphasis from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Beth Taylor – Whitfield County

Mrs. Beth Taylor is the K-5 gifted education teacher at Varnell Elementary School. Mrs. Taylor is a passionate and innovative teacher dedicated to student success. She aims to understand each child’s unique needs and create an environment where students feel inspired to explore their interests. She meets her students where they are and builds on their strengths. Mrs. Taylor earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Lee University, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Lincoln Memorial University, and an Education Specialist degree with a concentration in Curriculum and Instruction from Lee University.

Jade Thomas – Houston County

Mrs. Jade Thomas teaches social studies and English language arts to fourth graders at Lake Joy Elementary School in Houston County. She prioritizes creating a classroom environment where students are welcomed, loved, and fully engaged in learning every day. She served as an active-duty Marine from 2007 to 2015, and her military experiences led her to become a cofounder of the school’s Military Kids Club. Mrs. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood and Childhood Education from Niagara University, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction: Elementary Education from Liberty University, and a Specialist in Education with an endorsement in English as a Second or Other Language (ESOL) from Mercer University.

Tracey Woodcock – Lee County

Mrs. Tracey Woodcock teaches biology and environmental science at Lee County High School’s Ninth Grade Campus. Mrs. Woodcock prioritizes student-centered, phenomenon-based learning, encouraging curiosity and real-world connections. She fosters collaboration, critical thinking, and problem-solving through active exploration. Mrs. Woodcock earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of South Florida and a Master of Science in Biology from the University of St. Joseph. She is pursuing an Education Specialist in Secondary and Middle Grades Education from Kennesaw State University, and has applied to bridge to the university’s doctoral program.