//Baseball, softball players invited to VHS Baseball Youth Night

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School will host the Baseball Youth Night during a region doubleheader against Richmond Hill.

Release:

Attention all youth baseball and softball players! Join us on Friday, March 21st for Youth Night as the Valdosta Wildcats host a region doubleheader against Richmond Hill!

Details:

FREE Admission for all youth wearing their game jerseys (parents will have a gate fee).

Warm up with the Cats and be on the field for the National Anthem before Game 2 of the DH.

Arrive by 6:00 PM to be part of the action!

This is open to ALL youth baseball and softball players, so come out and show your support for the Wildcats! Let’s make it a night to remember!