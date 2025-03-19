//Baseball, softball players invited to VHS Baseball Youth Night

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School will host the Baseball Youth Night during a region doubleheader against Richmond Hill.
Release:
Attention all youth baseball and softball players! Join us on Friday, March 21st for Youth Night as the Valdosta Wildcats host a region doubleheader against Richmond Hill!
Details:
- FREE Admission for all youth wearing their game jerseys (parents will have a gate fee).
- Warm up with the Cats and be on the field for the National Anthem before Game 2 of the DH.
- Arrive by 6:00 PM to be part of the action!
This is open to ALL youth baseball and softball players, so come out and show your support for the Wildcats! Let’s make it a night to remember!