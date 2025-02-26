//Wiregrass Tech students head to National SkillsUSA Competition

Share with friends

Photo: Middle Row, L to R – Wiregrass Director of Campus Life and SkillsUSA Chapter Advisor Kelley Wetherington, Gold Medalists – Abbilyn Burke, Katelyn Threatt, Iris Amos, Kris Petron, Damon Sawyer, Timiya Burch, Sarah Emanuel, Aaliyah Daniels, Richardo Garcia, and Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. Back Row, L to R – Gold Medalists – Tyler Schweiger, Harry Dunmire, Tara Richardson, Jed Stone, and Mason Erwin Front row kneeling L to R- Makenna Privett, Taylor Sharfner, and Sarah Karagoz.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Tech students are heading to the National SkillsUSA Competition after winning gold medals at state-wide championship.

Eighteen students from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College are headed to the National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta this June after winning gold medals at the state-wide SkillsUSA Championship this past weekend. The college had a great showing bringing home 18 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze medals. For the seventh year in a row, Wiregrass was recognized as a Gold Chapter of Distinction level award winner and was recognized as second place in the largest chapter membership for the state.

For the seventh year, the Wiregrass SkillsUSA chapter earned a Gold Chapter of Distinction award for chapter projects that are both service-oriented and practical learning experiences for students. With the support of advisors, students plan and execute the projects, which requires teamwork, communication, planning, and management skills, in addition to applying their technical skills.

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements shared, “Wiregrass students continue to impress with their hard work, talent, and dedication to their career fields. This year’s outstanding medal count is a testament to their commitment and the exceptional guidance of our advisors. I’m incredibly proud of the time and effort our faculty and mentors have invested to ensure our students are competing at the highest level—and it shows. We’re excited to carry this momentum forward as we prepare for Nationals in June.”

These Wiregrass students who won gold will represent Wiregrass Georgia Tech at the SkillsUSA National Championships:

Kris Petron, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, Valdosta Campus in Automated Manufacturing Tech

Damon Sawyer, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, Valdosta Campus in Automated Manufacturing Tech

Tyler Schweiger, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, Valdosta Campus in Automated Manufacturing Tech

Timiya Burch, Dental Assisting, Valdosta Campus in Career Pathways Showcase Health Sciences

Aaliya Daniels, Dental Assisting, Valdosta Campus in Career Pathways Showcase Health Sciences

Sarah Emanuel, Dental Assisting, Valdosta Campus in Career Pathways Showcase Health Sciences

Richard Garcia, Dental Assisting, Valdosta Campus in Dental Assisting

Iris Amos, EMS Professions, Valdosta Campus in Emergency Medical Tech

Katelyn Threatt, EMS Professions, Valdosta Campus in Emergency Medical Tech

Abbilyn Burke, EMS Professions, Valdosta Campus in Emergency Medical Tech

Jaden Cigola, Game Development, Valdosta Campus in Interactive App/Video Game Development

Jed Stone, Game Development, Valdosta Campus in Interactive App/Video Game Development

Makenna Privett, Cosmetology, Valdosta Campus in Job Skill Demo A

Harry Dunmire, Automotive Technology, Valdosta Campus in Job Skill Demo Open

Tara Richardson, Medical Assistant, Valdosta Campus in Medical Math

Taylor Sharfner, Associate of Science in General Studies, Valdosta Campus in Prepared Speech

Mason Erwin, Telecommunications and Security, Ben Hill-Irwin Campus in Telecommunications

Sarah Karagoz, Design and Media Production Technology, Valdosta Campus in T-Shirt Design

Silver medal winners from Wiregrass were:

Emily Mejia, Culinary Arts, Valdosta Campus in Baking and Pastry Arts

Ana Espinoza, Dental Assisting, Valdosta Campus in Dental Assisting

Laura Garza, EMS Professions, Valdosta Campus in First Aid-CPR

Ethan Hiers, Game Development, Valdosta Campus in Interactive App/Video Game Development

Jordan Hill, Game Development, Valdosta Campus in Interactive App/Video Game Development

Students who won bronze medals at the state level were:

Lima Nicholas, Automotive Technology, Valdosta Campus in Auto Service Tech

Sophia Dowdy, Cosmetology, Valdosta Campus in Cosmetology

Dashon Cromwell, Design Media Production, Valdosta Campus in Digital Cinema Production

Emmanuel Williams, Design Media Production, Valdosta Campus in Digital Cinema Production

Addison Well, Cosmetology, Valdosta Campus in Job Skills Demo Open

Deon Braswell, Networking Specialist, Valdosta Campusin Pin Design

Other college participants include Henry Shelby, Jordan Shivar, Charlie Barnard, Ludora Jones, Tedria Martin, Dean Mernagh, Zach Moze, Whitney King, John Lee, Alecia Dunmire, Chris Burkhart, Brandon King, Marya Walker, and Kaitlin Neal. Wiregrass Advisors who worked with these students include Darron Lanier, Toby Heard, Hunter Wills, Samantha Boling, Leigh Ingra, Julie Drexler, Sean Strickland, Sandi Woodward, John Patten, Shawn Tathum, Tim Drexler, Tabora Temple, Amanda Garnto, and Dakota Knudsen. Kelley Wetherington, Director of Campus Life, serves as the SkillsUSA Chapter Advisor for the college.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. It is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, high school, and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skills service occupations. The SkillsUSA program hosts local, state, and national competitions for students to showcase their skills learned through hands-on training in the classroom. For more information about Wiregrass’ SkillsUSA chapter or other student organizations and programs, visit wiregrass.edu. During March, the college is waiving the application fees when you apply for Summer or Fall Semesters. Summer classes begin May 13 and Fall starts August 12. Visit Wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.