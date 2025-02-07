//VSU kicks off Educational Toolkit as a community outreach initiative

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU’s The Copeland African American Museum kicked off a new young leaders community outreach initiative.

Release:

The Copeland African American Museum at Valdosta State University recently kicked off Educational Toolkit, a new community outreach initiative focused on empowering young learners and helping them cultivate essential skills.

As part of the initiative’s pilot phase, the Copeland African American Museum donated a variety of educational resources to the Valdosta City School System. Educational Toolkit is designed to support the development of elementary-age students and includes tips on writing professional emails, guidance on structuring papers, and tools for mastering multiplication tables.

“This partnership between the Copeland African American Museum and the Valdosta City School System represents the power of using collaboration to shape the future of our young learners,” said Dr. Jonathan Krispin, museum co-director. “By providing resources that support academic growth and essential life skills, we are investing in our children’s potential.”

After successfully piloting Educational Toolkit with the Valdosta City School System, the Copeland African American Museum plans to expand it to the Lowndes County School System, amplifying its impact and fostering a stronger, more prepared generation of students.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have outstanding resources in our community, and the VSU Copeland African American Museum is undoubtedly among the best,” said Dr. Craig Lockhart, Valdosta City School System superintendent. “My first visit to the museum was truly inspiring. I deeply appreciate their partnership and unwavering dedication to helping our students excel academically while providing an enlightening exploration of the significance of African American history.”

The Copeland African American Museum first opened its doors in January 2020. Today it continues to welcome visitors from diverse backgrounds and perspectives who are excited to see the memorabilia on display, to share ideas and experiences, and to be inspired to learn more about why African American history matters to everyone. The collection spans more than 150 years of history and features more than 125 pieces. It is managed by VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration.

On the Web:

https://www.gocats.org