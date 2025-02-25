//VSU associate professor recognized for contributions in higher education

Share with friends

Valdosta State University’s Dr. Jamie Workman has earned a spot in the American College Personnel Association (ACPA)-College Student Educators International Diamond Honoree Class of 2025. It is a recognition of her efforts to generate and share new knowledge that prepares students for leadership roles in an ever-evolving global society.

“I am incredibly proud to be recognized,” she said. “The ACPA-College Student Educators International Diamond Honoree program not only promotes the success of ACPA members but also helps raise funds for research, scholarship, and programs that promote student development and success.”

Workman joined VSU’s Department of Leadership, Technology, and Workforce Development faculty in Fall 2016. As an associate professor specializing in higher education leadership, one of her favorite roles is teaching doctoral students, primarily those working on their dissertations.

“I love mentoring students through this most challenging part of the educational journey and am so proud to see them walk across the finish line at graduation,” she shared.

She also has experience on the student affairs side of higher education, where she worked as a residence life professional for several years before transitioning to academics.

Workman first joined ACPA in 1999 as a graduate student, and over the past 25 years she has served in multiple capacities.

“Most notably, 2025 will conclude my term as chair of the Commission for Faculty and Graduate Programs, our entity group for higher education/student affairs faculty,” she said. “Prior to becoming chair, I served on the commission’s directorate board for six years. Being part of this group has helped me grow as a faculty member. Through the work of the commission, I have been at the forefront of addressing issues that impact both faculty and students.”

Workman was nominated for this highly coveted honor by Gary Ballinger, director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at Arizona State University, with support from Dr. Matthew Smith, Department of Leadership, Technology, and Workforce Development instructor at VSU; Leslie Jo “L.J.” Shelton, Master of Education in Higher Education program coordinator at the University of Arkansas; and Dr. Steven Tolman, Department of Leadership, Technology, and Human Development associate professor at Georgia Southern University.

“Being honored with the ACPA-College Student Educators International Diamond Honoree recognition has reminded me of the reason I became a student affairs professional and then faculty — students. ACPA’s first core value is ‘learning and growth for the whole student.’ As an educator, I share that value at my core as well.”

