//VPD Officer named Valdosta Rotary Club’s Officer of the Year

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Police Department Officer has been honored as one of the Rotary Club of Valdosta’s Officer of the Year.

Release:

The Valdosta Police Department is proud to announce that Officer Dilan Boutwell has been honored as one of the Rotary Club of Valdosta’s Officer of the Year at the 18th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner. This award recognizes Officer Boutwell’s outstanding dedication, professionalism, and commitment to serving the Valdosta community.

Officer Boutwell grew up in a military family and served in the U.S. Army before joining the Valdosta Police Department. Since becoming an officer, he has continually demonstrated exceptional service and leadership. He currently serves on the Tactical Robot Team and Tactical Operations Unit and is also a Field Training Officer. Officer Boutwell has attended S.W.A.T. School, further enhancing his tactical expertise. He finds the most rewarding part of his job to be helping others during difficult times.

His nomination for this award came from his peers, who have witnessed his courage and dedication firsthand. Officer Boutwell has been involved in multiple lifesaving incidents. In one notable event, he responded to a suicide call where a woman was attempting to jump off an overpass. While another officer distracted her, Boutwell saw an opportunity to act quickly and pulled her to safety, preventing her from harming herself until EMS arrived. Additionally, during two separate shooting incidents, he has performed lifesaving medical techniques on two victims, providing crucial aid in critical moments.

“We are incredibly proud of Officer Boutwell for receiving this well-deserved recognition,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “His commitment to excellence and service embodies the values of our department. He is a role model for both his peers and the community he serves.”

The Rotary Club of Valdosta annually selects Officers of the Year based on nominations and evaluations of exemplary performance in law enforcement. Officer Boutwell’s recognition underscores his dedication to protecting and serving Valdosta’s citizens with integrity and honor.

The Valdosta Police Department extends its heartfelt congratulations to Officer Boutwell, Trooper First Class 3 Stephen Pritchett of the Georgia State Patrol, and Investigator William Neel of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and thanks them for their continued service and dedication.