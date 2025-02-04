//VPD arrests four individuals during firearms seizure

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested four individuals from Valdosta during a firearms seizure on Williams Street.

Release:

Arrested 1: Lavernous Arnold, African American male 21 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Tommy Wilkins, African American male, 17 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 3: Yvonne Neal, African American female, 39 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 4: Male Juvenile, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident

On January 31, 2025, at approximately 3:00 pm., Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Detectives went to an apartment at Student Quarters Apartments, 1700 Williams Street, after locating information connecting the occupants to possibly having narcotics and firearms. Through their investigation detectives located an AK-47 “DRACO” pistol, which was reported stolen out of Brooks County, a Glock 9mm pistol, which was stolen out of Albany, and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol.

On the scene, detectives arrested Lavernous Arnold, 21 years of age, Tommy Wilkins, 17 years of age, Yvonne Neal, 39 years of age, and a 16-year-old juvenile.

Arnold was charged with theft by receiving stolen property- firearm (felony).

Wilkins was charged with a person under the age of 18 in possession of a firearm (misdemeanor), providing false name and date of birth to law enforcement (misdemeanor), and he had an active arrest warrant not related to this case.

Neal had an active arrest warrant which was not related to this case.

The juvenile was charged with theft by receiving stolen property-firearm (felony), and 2 counts of a person under the age of 18 in possession of a firearm (misdemeanor).

Arnold, Wilkins, and Neal were transported to Lowndes County Jail. The juvenile was detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

The guns will be taken to the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory to be compared to evidence collected on recent cases. Further charges may be forthcoming.

“As we continue to get complaints of gunshots in this area, our officers and detectives are working hard to stop the criminal activity and identify people who are responsible for it. This is again outstanding work by our detectives to get three more firearms out of this area and hold people accountable for their illegal possession.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.