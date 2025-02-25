//VFD welcomes new firefighters, announces promotions

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department welcomes new firefighters and announces promotions during a graduation and promotion ceremony.
The Valdosta Fire Department proudly welcomed four new firefighters and recognized several well-earned promotions during a graduation and promotion ceremony on Friday, February 21, 2025.
Firefighters Makayla Hatchett, Keanu Hannon, Donald O’Leary, and Rashawn Johnson officially joined the ranks of VFD after completing the Fire Academy. During the academy, recruits underwent extensive training in Firefighter 1 and 2, Hazardous Materials Awareness, Hazmat Materials Operations, and Emergency Medical Responder (EMR). Following graduation, they began their assignments at various stations.
In addition to welcoming new firefighters, VFD recognized several members for their leadership and dedication with well-deserved promotions:
- Lieutenant TJ Manus
- Lieutenant Mathew Bridges
- Lieutenant Hudson Tanner
- Sergeant Aaron Brown
- Sergeant Jayme Parsons
- Sergeant Joseph Shepard
- Sergeant Jarvese Gilliard
- Sergeant Hunter Young
VFD proudly upholds a cherished tradition during ceremonies by inviting the loved ones of newly promoted or newly sworn-in firefighters to pin official badges onto their uniforms. This meaningful gesture celebrates the firefighters’ commitment to protecting the community while recognizing the vital support of their families.
“Welcoming new firefighters and recognizing the dedication of those stepping into leadership roles is always a proud day for the organization,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. “Their hard work and commitment to serving our community do not go unnoticed, and we look forward to their continued growth and success.”
The Valdosta Fire Department is committed to delivering outstanding fire and emergency services to the City of Valdosta. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed firefighters, as well as those who have received promotions.
For more information or media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.