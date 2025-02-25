//VFD welcomes new firefighters, announces promotions

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department welcomes new firefighters and announces promotions during a graduation and promotion ceremony.

Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department proudly welcomed four new firefighters and recognized several well-earned promotions during a graduation and promotion ceremony on Friday, February 21, 2025.

(left to right) FF Rashawn Johnson, FF Makayla Hatchett, FF Donald O’Leary, FF Keanu Hannon

Firefighters Makayla Hatchett, Keanu Hannon, Donald O’Leary, and Rashawn Johnson officially joined the ranks of VFD after completing the Fire Academy. During the academy, recruits underwent extensive training in Firefighter 1 and 2, Hazardous Materials Awareness, Hazmat Materials Operations, and Emergency Medical Responder (EMR). Following graduation, they began their assignments at various stations.

Front Row (left to right) Sgt. Shepard, Sgt. Jayme Parsons, Sgt. Aaron Brown, Lt. TJ Manus

Back Ros (left to right) Sgt. Hunter Young, Sgt. Jarvese Gilliard, Lt. Mathew Bridges, Lt. Hudson Tanner



In addition to welcoming new firefighters, VFD recognized several members for their leadership and dedication with well-deserved promotions:

Lieutenant TJ Manus

Lieutenant Mathew Bridges

Lieutenant Hudson Tanner

Sergeant Aaron Brown

Sergeant Jayme Parsons

Sergeant Joseph Shepard

Sergeant Jarvese Gilliard

Sergeant Hunter Young

VFD proudly upholds a cherished tradition during ceremonies by inviting the loved ones of newly promoted or newly sworn-in firefighters to pin official badges onto their uniforms. This meaningful gesture celebrates the firefighters’ commitment to protecting the community while recognizing the vital support of their families.

Lt Bridges receives a kiss from his wife after she pins his badge.

“Welcoming new firefighters and recognizing the dedication of those stepping into leadership roles is always a proud day for the organization,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. “Their hard work and commitment to serving our community do not go unnoticed, and we look forward to their continued growth and success.”

Fire Chief Brian Boutwell leads Promotions and Graduation Ceremony.

The Valdosta Fire Department is committed to delivering outstanding fire and emergency services to the City of Valdosta. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed firefighters, as well as those who have received promotions.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.