//VFD responds to two separate residential fires

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to two separate residential structure fires on Ashley Street and Janet Street.

Release:

On Monday, February 12, 2025, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires, with both incidents occurring within a twenty-minute time frame.

At approximately 5:48 p.m., fire units were dispatched to a residential structure fire at 1707 N. Ashley St. Firefighters arrived in less than three minutes to find smoke coming from a two-story apartment complex. Firefighters quickly entered the residence and confirmed the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire was determined to be cooking-related, and one occupant sustained burn injuries.

The second fire occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. at 616 E. Jane St. The first fire unit arrived in less than three minutes to find flames and smoke coming from a single-family residence. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and conducted a search to confirm that no one was inside. The cause of the fire is suspected to be accidental. Three occupants were displaced as a result of the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information and media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.