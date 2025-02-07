//VFD responds to two late night housefires

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to two separate late night housefires within a six-hour timeframe.

Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires, with both incidents occurring within a six-hour timeframe.

The first fire occurred on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at approximately 10:16 PM, when fire units were dispatched to a residential fire at 305 W. Gordon Street. Firefighters arrived in less than four minutes to find smoke coming from a single-family home. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and conducted a search to confirm that no one was inside. It was determined that the residence was vacant. The cause of the fire is suspected to be accidental.

The second fire took place on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at approximately 4:43 AM, at 629 E. Gordon Street. Firefighters again arrived in less than four minutes to find flames and smoke coming from the rear of a single-family home. Fire crews swiftly extinguished the fire and confirmed that the occupants had safely exited the residence without injuries. Five occupants were displaced as a result of the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical in nature.

No injuries to civilians or fire department personnel were reported in either incident. The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.