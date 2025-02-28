//VFD responds to late night apartment fire on Barack Obama Blvd

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a late night apartment fire that was caused by improperly discarded smoking material.

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of an apartment fire at 2313 N. Barack Obama Blvd. The first fire unit arrived on scene within three minutes to find smoke and flames coming from the second story of the building. Firefighters quickly controlled the fire and conducted a thorough search, confirming no one was inside.

Seven occupants were displaced from two apartments due to the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The cause of the was improperly discarded smoking material. One firefighter sustained minor injuries, received treatment by SGMC Health EMS on -scene, and was released.

The Valdosta Police Department also assisted with on-scene operations.

