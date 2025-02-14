//VFD investigates W. Hill Ave. commercial structure fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating an afternoon commercial structure fire on West Hill Avenue.

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at approximately 11:54 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a commercial structure fire at 608 W. Hill Ave. The first fire unit arrived within three minutes to find visible flames and smoke coming from the side of the building. Firefighters quickly brought conditions under control, preventing the fire from entering the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.