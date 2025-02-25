//VFD investigates Langdale Drive house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on Langdale Drive that has displaced one occupant.

Release:

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, at approximately 9:02 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 705 Langdale Drive. The first fire unit arrived in less than three minutes to find flames and heavy smoke coming from a single-family home. Nineteen fire personnel responded, quickly bringing the fire under control and conducting a thorough search to confirm that no one was inside.

One occupant was displaced as a result of the fire and will be staying with friends. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported. The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.