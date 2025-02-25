//VFD investigates Hines Street house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating an early morning residential structure fire on Hines Street.

Release:

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, at approximately 8:40 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a residential structure fire at 306 Hines Street. The first fire unit arrived on scene in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke coming from a single-family home.

Fire personnel quickly brought the fire under control and conducted a thorough search to confirm that no one was inside the vacant residence. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information and media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.