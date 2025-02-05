//VFD investigates Charlton Street house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Charlton Street that has displaced two individuals.

Release:

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, at approximately 4:22 P.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 602 Charlton Street. The first fire unit arrived within four minutes to find smoke and flames coming from a single-family residence.

A total of twenty firefighters responded, quickly bringing the fire under control and rescuing a canine. Two occupants were displaced as a result of the fire, and the American Red Cross was notified for assistance. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information and media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.