//VCS Bands perform preview performance

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Schools Bands recently performed a preview performance for parents and the community.

Release:

The Bands of Valdosta City Schools recently performed, for parents and the community, a preview of their Large Group Performance Evaluation as a concert at the Valdosta Performing Arts Center. Congratulations to the directors and students for their diligence and multi-talents. Each of these bands will travel soon to Wayne County High School in Jesup, GA for the actual evaluation and each band would love the continued support! See those details attached below.