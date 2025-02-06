//Valdosta utility customers informed of additional billing

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta are informing utility customers may notice an additional bill due to billing delays caused by recent weather.

The City of Valdosta’s Customer Service Department is informing utility customers that they may notice an additional bill with consumption on their utility account in January or February. This additional bill is the result of delays caused by recent natural disasters, which temporarily impacted the meter reading and billing schedule.

As meter readers worked to compensate for lost workdays, the city’s billing cycle experienced adjustments. To realign the schedule, the city is operating on an accelerated billing timeline in February, with normal billing operations expected to resume in the coming weeks.

“We understand that any changes to billing schedules can cause concern, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work diligently to get back on track,” said Lori Baxter, Revenue Collection Manager. “Our priority is to ensure that utility services remain uninterrupted and that our customers are informed throughout this process.”

The City of Valdosta appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers during this transition and remains committed to providing reliable utility services. For questions regarding utility billing, customers may contact the Customer Service Department at (229) 259-3556.