//Valdosta Sanitation Division resumes regular schedule

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces that the Sanitation Division resumes regular collection schedule following weather delays.

The City of Valdosta Public Works Department announces that the Sanitation Division has resumed its regular collection schedule following recent weather-related delays. All sanitation routes are now operating as usual, with regular pickup days in effect.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents as our crews worked to adjust and safely restore services,” said Public Works Director Larry Ogden. “Now that conditions have improved, we are back on track and ready to continue providing reliable service to our community.”

Residents are reminded to place their green rolling bins at the curb on their scheduled pickup day to ensure timely collection.

For any questions regarding sanitation services, please contact the Public Works Department at 229-259-3590.