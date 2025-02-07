//Valdosta natives named to Georgia Tech Faculty Honors, Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Institute of Technology congratulates multiple students from Valdosta for earning Faculty Honors and the Dean’s List.

he following students have earned the distinction of Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2024. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Dennis Austin of Valdosta (31602)

Jeffrey Barnett of Valdosta (31602)

George Crawford of Valdosta (31602)

Jada Crockett of Valdosta (31602)

Daniel Cseh of Valdosta (31602)

Aryan Patel of Valdosta (31603)

Kerry Smith of Valdosta (31602)

The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2024 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Wesley Clark of Valdosta (31601)

Ginsey Lawlor of Valdosta (31606)

Matthew Sandoval of Valdosta (31601)

Vivian Thomas of Valdosta (31605)

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees, as well as professional development and K-12 programs for fostering success at every stage of life. Its more than 53,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 143 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at instructional sites around the world, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.